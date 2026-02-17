Shia LaBeouf Bought a $1 Million New Orleans Home After Mia Goth Separation

Shia LaBeouf bought a house for just over a million dollars in New Orleans months after his split from Mia Goth -- a fresh start he hoped would mark a new chapter -- TMZ has learned.

Sources familiar with the situation tell TMZ ... following the breakup last year, Shia packed up his Los Angeles life and relocated to the Big Easy in December. We're told he purchased a 3-bedroom, 3.5-bath Uptown cottage for just over $1 million, about 20 minutes from the French Quarter. Our sources say the move was intentional ... he told people locally he wanted to "reset and refocus."

Family played a major role. Shia is extremely close with his dad Jeffrey, who lives in the area, and we're told the two regularly hit local bars together. Our sources say being closer to him was a priority.

Locals tell us Shia has been living solo and telling people he's sober and focused on staying on track. Those who've encountered him describe him as friendly and approachable -- far from a stereotypical Hollywood presence -- quiet, soft-spoken and often inviting acquaintances out for drinks. He's also become recognizable cruising around town in a jacked-up black and gray Ram truck.

We're told when Shia moved out of the L.A. home he shared with Mia in early January, he took all of his belongings. Mia wasn't present during the move-out, though it's unclear whether she relocated at the same time.

