Shia LaBeouf Celebrates Lundi Gras in New Orleans

Shia LaBeouf is fully embracing the Big Easy energy and he did it by turning all the way up for Fat Monday!

TMZ has obtained video and photos of Shia dancing and partying Monday afternoon at and around R Bar, a popular dive bar in New Orleans' French Quarter, where he appeared to be soaking up post-Lundi Gras (Fat Monday) parade fun.

Shia rocked a bold red embellished top hat decked out with beads and trinkets, layered scarves, a sleeveless vest over a graphic tee, dark pants and boots ... keeping a beer in hand as he leaned into the festive vibe.

We're told Shia arrived solo around 2:30 to 3 PM and grabbed a spot in the middle of the bar before the crowd really built up. As parade goers from the Krewe of Red Beans celebration filtered through the area, more people gathered and Shia didn't shy away from the attention.

Witnesses tell us he was friendly and animated, chatting with patrons, posing for photos and he even helped organize a loose line outside at one point so fans could snap pictures with him. He was seen laughing, dancing and mingling as the afternoon rolled on.