Shia LaBeouf's Go-To Move Is Headbutting, Check Out 2014 Attack on Video

Yesterday, we got video of Shia LaBeouf headbutting a man ahead of a bar brawl for the ages in New Orleans ... but he's actually pulled this same stunt before.

We got footage of the "Transformers" star in 2014 doing the same thing to a guy in South London.

Watch the two videos and compare ... in the first vid from over a decade ago, Shia is talking to the guy in a menacing way. He gets all in the guy's face ... then he smashes his head into his opponent's face like a fighting ram.

In the second vid, from early Tuesday morning ... Shia's noggin strike, again, is preceded by threatening words. This time Shia's arms are tucked into his shirt for some reason, as he headbutts the guy in the middle of the street, and then walks away.

As you know ... Shia was later arrested and charged with 2 counts of simple battery.