Mia Goth 'Concerned' About Estranged Husband Shia LaBeouf After NOLA Arrest

By TMZ Staff
Published
Mia Goth may be separated from her estranged husband Shia LaBeouf ... but she's still affected by his latest alleged antics in New Orleans.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... Mia is "concerned" about Shia. As you know ... the 39-year-old "Transformers" star got his ass handed to him on video yesterday after headbutting someone and allegedly punching people at a bar. He was later arrested and charged with 2 counts of simple battery.

Our sources tell us ... Mia is over Shia after they separated about a year ago, but speaks to him when he wants to connect with their daughter, Isabel, who was born in 2022.

According to our sources ... Shia loves his daughter and has a good relationship with her.

As Shia moved out and relocated to New Orleans, right now Mia spends most of the time with Isabel in their Pasadena home.

Shia's New Orleans drama is just the latest in a string of troubling incidents for the actor.

He entered court-mandated rehab after a 2017 arrest in Savannah, Georgia, for public drunkenness and disorderly conduct. And in October 2020, he was charged with one count of misdemeanor battery and one count of misdemeanor theft in Los Angeles for allegedly taking a man's hat.

After his latest arrest, he was later released and back on the streets of the French Quarter last night.

