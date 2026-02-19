Shia LaBeouf Raves About Church, Sex in Wild Clip Recorded Week Before Arrest
Shia LaBeouf Heavenly Ass Would Bring Folks Back to Church!!!
Shia LaBeouf might not be considering the priesthood ... but he does have some interesting ideas on how to bring people back to church ... one that would make Sir Mix-a-Lot proud!
We've obtained exclusive video of the actor chatting with a group of people on February 7 ... 10 days before getting into a brawl in New Orleans, which landed him behind bars yesterday.
In the clip, the group appears to be chatting about religion ... with Shia admitting to being a Catholic -- which he says makes him a "full-blown weirdo."
He then loudly asks the group if they go to church ... and, when it's clear they don't, he yells they would if there was "a bunch of ass" and "ass getting flopped around."
It's a super strange tangent ... and the group mumbles some agreement before the short clip comes to an end -- provoking more questions than answers, if we're being real.
As you know ... we've published a series of videos documenting Shia's recent erratic behavior -- including the clip of the actor getting manhandled and thrown down yesterday outside a New Orleans bar.
One man yells at Shia in the clip, "We gon' beat the f*** out you, boy. Chill!" Shia was ultimately arrested on 2 counts of simple battery after allegedly punching 2 people earlier.
Sources with knowledge also revealed to us Shia's troubling streak didn't just begin recently. The star apparently showed some concerning signs on the set of his movie "The Rooster Prince," which filmed in the fall.