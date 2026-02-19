Shia LaBeouf Repeatedly Hurled Gay Slurs During Arrest, Police Say

One of Shia LaBeouf's alleged assault victims from his crazy night in New Orleans Monday told police Shia repeatedly hurled gay slurs at him during the alleged attack.

In the official police incident report, obtained by TMZ, Shia allegedly called two men the F-word multiple times while striking them with closed fists. But he didn't stop there, continuing to spew slurs at them even when the cops were investigating the scene and arresting him.

Play video content

According to the report, Shia said at one point, "These f*****s put me in jail. I'm a Catholic."

As we previously reported ... Shia allegedly got aggressive at an establishment called R Bar in the French Quarter. When he was escorted out of the bar, he allegedly struck at least one man with a closed fist, left and later returned, reportedly even more belligerent.

Play video content 2026 TMZ.com

In the new report, Shia's alleged second victim says he told Shia he didn't want to fight ... before Shia punched him in the nose.

The police report states the man's nose may have been dislocated. The man told police he pushed his own nose back into place and would later go to the hospital.

We also got video of the actor getting his ass whooped prior to the cops' arrival.

He was later arrested and charged with 2 counts of simple battery.

Play video content