Shia LaBeouf Arrested Again on Battery Charge in New Orleans
Shia LaBeouf has been arrested again in New Orleans, TMZ can confirm.
The actor was taken into a county jail just after 1:30 PM local time Saturday on a new battery charge, online records show.
It's unclear if this charge stems from the Feb. 17 incident that led to his arrest. It was reported earlier Saturday a new warrant was issued for the Disney alum stemming from his prior arrest.
Story developing ...