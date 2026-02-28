Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Shia LaBeouf Arrested Again on Battery Charge in New Orleans

By TMZ Staff
Published
shia labeouf main getty 2
Getty

Shia LaBeouf has been arrested again in New Orleans, TMZ can confirm.

The actor was taken into a county jail just after 1:30 PM local time Saturday on a new battery charge, online records show.

shia_labeouf_fight.01_00_32_25
OUTNUMBERED BRAWL

It's unclear if this charge stems from the Feb. 17 incident that led to his arrest. It was reported earlier Saturday a new warrant was issued for the Disney alum stemming from his prior arrest.

Story developing ...

