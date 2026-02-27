Judge Denies Shia LaBeouf's Request to Attend Dad's Baptism in Rome

Judge, I Need to See My Dad Reborn ... in Rome

Shia LaBeouf asked a Louisiana judge to defer to an even higher power ... begging the court to be allowed to leave the country to attend his father's baptism.

The actor filed documents earlier this week requesting to leave the jurisdiction from March 1 to March 8 for religious reasons to see his dad, Jeffrey ... who is set to be baptized in Rome, Italy.

Shia has no scheduled court appearances for the dates in question, his lawyers argued ... and, he was happy to provide the address where he's saying to the court upon request.

A judge wasn't moved by the Holy Spirit though ... denying the request on Thursday.

As you know ... Shia was arrested after getting into a brawl on a New Orleans street earlier this month -- one which the actor did not win. He was charged with two counts of simple battery. While being arrested, Shia allegedly fired off a series of homophobic slurs as well.

The judge at Shia's Thursday hearing took particular offense to the alleged slurs ... and ordered him to participate in weekly drug tests. Shia was filmed running away from the courthouse after proceedings ended.

We also obtained video of Shia ranting about religion and sexuality earlier this month ... so, it seems church is on both of the LaBeouf men's brains.