Shia LaBeouf Running From Courthouse, on Video, After Appearing Before Judge

By TMZ Staff
Published
Getty

Where you going, Shia LaBeouf?!? The movie star was caught on video Thursday running down the street in New Orleans after his contentious court appearance.

Watch the clip ... Shia's wearing boots made for running and a light jacket as he sprints away from the cameraperson, who followed Shia as he left the courthouse.

Shia never turns around in the video and eventually evades the cameraperson by crossing the street without waiting for the crosswalk to signal to change.

As we reported ... a judge determined Shia was not taking his addiction seriously after he racked up 2 charges for simple battery following a bar fight last week.

Shia LaBeouf Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office
Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office

And she took particular offense to Shia's alleged use of the homophobic F-word during his arrest.

The judge set Shia's bail at $100K and required him to get drug and alcohol treatment and participate in weekly drug tests if released.

