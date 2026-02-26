Shia LaBeouf Running From Courthouse, on Video, After Appearing Before Judge

Where you going, Shia LaBeouf?!? The movie star was caught on video Thursday running down the street in New Orleans after his contentious court appearance.

New video shows actor Shia LaBeouf running from court after a judge ordered him to weekly drug and alcohol tests as well as a treatment program after his arrest on Mardi Gras morning >> https://t.co/RNsQZT9RLa pic.twitter.com/XgF4W8yMse @wdsu

Watch the clip ... Shia's wearing boots made for running and a light jacket as he sprints away from the cameraperson, who followed Shia as he left the courthouse.

Shia never turns around in the video and eventually evades the cameraperson by crossing the street without waiting for the crosswalk to signal to change.

As we reported ... a judge determined Shia was not taking his addiction seriously after he racked up 2 charges for simple battery following a bar fight last week.

And she took particular offense to Shia's alleged use of the homophobic F-word during his arrest.