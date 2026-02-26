Judge Slams Shia LaBeouf for Homophobic Slur, Orders Drug Testing
A judge absolutely tore into Shia LaBeouf in court today for his alleged copious use of the homophobic F-word during the actor's recent brouhaha in New Orleans ... and ordered him to participate in weekly drug tests.
In court Thursday, a judge determined Shia was not taking his addiction seriously and, by using a homophobic slur, he'd threatened the safety of a marginalized community that has gone through "so much terror already."
As you know ... Shia has been charged with 2 counts of simple battery after he allegedly punched a bar worker, sparking a street melee that ended with Shia in handcuffs last week.
What's more ... the judge ordered Shia to take a drug test down the hall. The results of the test turned up something -- not ethanol -- in his system. The found substance wasn't revealed in court, as it was a "private health matter" ... but it seemed to have influenced the judge's bond ruling.
The judge set Shia's bail at $100K and required him to get drug and alcohol treatment and participate in weekly drug tests if released.