Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Judge Slams Shia LaBeouf for Homophobic Slur, Orders Drug Testing

Shia LaBeouf Judge Slams Him for Shouting Gay Slur in NOLA Arrest

By TMZ Staff
Published
Shia LaBeouf main getty
Getty

A judge absolutely tore into Shia LaBeouf in court today for his alleged copious use of the homophobic F-word during the actor's recent brouhaha in New Orleans ... and ordered him to participate in weekly drug tests.

In court Thursday, a judge determined Shia was not taking his addiction seriously and, by using a homophobic slur, he'd threatened the safety of a marginalized community that has gone through "so much terror already."

shia labouf mardi gras tmz wm 2
TMZ.com

As you know ... Shia has been charged with 2 counts of simple battery after he allegedly punched a bar worker, sparking a street melee that ended with Shia in handcuffs last week.

Shia LaBeouf Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office
Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office

What's more ... the judge ordered Shia to take a drug test down the hall. The results of the test turned up something -- not ethanol -- in his system. The found substance wasn't revealed in court, as it was a "private health matter" ... but it seemed to have influenced the judge's bond ruling.

shia_labeouf_fight.01_00_32_25
OUTNUMBERED BRAWL

The judge set Shia's bail at $100K and required him to get drug and alcohol treatment and participate in weekly drug tests if released.

Related articles