Judge Slams Shia LaBeouf for Homophobic Slur, Orders Drug Testing

A judge absolutely tore into Shia LaBeouf in court today for his alleged copious use of the homophobic F-word during the actor's recent brouhaha in New Orleans ... and ordered him to participate in weekly drug tests.

In court Thursday, a judge determined Shia was not taking his addiction seriously and, by using a homophobic slur, he'd threatened the safety of a marginalized community that has gone through "so much terror already."

What's more ... the judge ordered Shia to take a drug test down the hall. The results of the test turned up something -- not ethanol -- in his system. The found substance wasn't revealed in court, as it was a "private health matter" ... but it seemed to have influenced the judge's bond ruling.

