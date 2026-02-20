Mia Goth Wants Estranged Husband Shia LaBeouf to Go to Rehab

Shia LaBeouf's recent arrest has many worried ... including his estranged wife, who we're told wants the star to get help.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... Mia Goth wants LaBeouf to go to rehab and manage his drinking -- especially in light of his recent arrest in New Orleans, publicizing his issues.

Our sources say this is just the public seeing behaviors that have been going on for years.

Despite their estrangement -- the two separated about a year ago -- we're told Mia loves Shia ... and she wants him to be present in their daughter's life. They share a 3-year-old daughter named Isabel.

We broke the story ... LaBeouf was arrested in the Big Easy and charged with two counts of simple battery earlier this week after he got beat down by a group of dudes.

He had bought a $1 million house and moved to the city a few months ago after splitting from Mia.

While being taken away, cops say Shia fired off a series of gay slurs ... and, we've obtained video from 10 days before the incident where LaBeouf launches into a tirade about religion and sex.

We already knew Mia was concerned about Shia ... but rehab raises the level of alarm far past simple concern. We'll have to wait and see if Shia feels it's in his best interest to go.