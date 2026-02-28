Shia LaBeouf Speaks Out on Arrest, Denies Drinking Problem

Play video content Channel 5 with Andrew Callaghan

Shia LaBeouf is reflecting on his Mardi Gras morning arrest ... saying he doesn't have a drinking problem, but rather a Napoleon complex -- oh, and he's scared of gay people touching him.

The troubled actor said all this and more in a lengthy interview for "Channel 5 with Andrew Callaghan" published on YouTube Saturday. You can see it all in the clip -- he reflects on his Feb. 17 arrest and theorizes his outburst has more to do with his anger and ego than his use of alcohol.

Shia also looks back on what led up to him getting physical with a group of people before his arrest ... explaining "big gay people" are scary to him ... and he was frightened when they allegedly began touching his leg.

Play video content

We told you all about the chaotic ordeal -- the "Holes" star got into a rowdy brawl outside R Bar in New Orleans in the early morning hours of Feb. 17. He even landed on the ground for a beating before getting checked out by paramedics and ultimately being sent behind bars. Police say he hurled homophobic slurs multiple times at a group of people outside the bar during the incident.

Shia was released hours later -- no bail needed -- and headed straight to Bourbon Street to join the Mardi Gras celebrations.

Play video content

However, on Thursday, a judge set a $100,000 bail and ordered him to undergo drug testing and enroll in substance abuse treatment. He also criticized him for using homophobic slurs, saying his actions posed a threat to a marginalized community.