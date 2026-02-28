Shia LaBeouf’s Inner Circle Believes Actor Tried to Save Mia Goth Relationship

Shia LaBeouf’s inner circle disputes he was the reason for the breakup with Mia Goth, TMZ has learned ... but sources close to Mia refute other claims about the reason for their split.

Sources close to Shia tell TMZ the actor still has love for Mia, despite their split last year. A source said the relationship between Shia and Mia "just didn’t work out" ... and reject the claim Shia was responsible.

We’re told Shia cares immensely for and still sees their daughter Isabel ... even though he lives in New Orleans to take care of his family. The source claimed Shia was present for his daughter when Mia was busy with work. Sources close to Mia scoff at the suggestion her work had any role in the relationship ending.

A source close to Shia said he did everything to save the relationship, including taking vacations and finding religion. One friend said Shia became more religious after his breakup with FKA Twigs.

The source said Mia cares for Shia, but does not want to be married to him. Mia’s inner circle claims Shia was the problem -- especially his drinking. They believe Mia cares for the actor, but she didn’t feel like he was capable of becoming a better person or working on his issues.

The insider claimed Shia was happy when Mia was working and making money. The source admitted Shia did make small efforts ... but every step forward ended with “10 steps back.”