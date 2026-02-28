New Warrant Reportedly Issued Related to Shia Labeouf's Mardi Gras Arrest

Shia LaBeouf just got hit with more legal troubles ... police in New Orleans reportedly issued a new warrant in connection to his bar brawl early Mardi Gras morning on Feb. 17.

The warrant was issued Friday and involves an additional victim from the physical altercation that went down involving the Disney alum at R Bar in the French Quarter, WWL Louisiana reports, citing multiple sources. TMZ has reached out to NOPD for comment ... so far, nothing back.

Play video content

We told you all about the beatdown -- Shia allegedly got physical with at least 2 people outside of R Bar ... before getting his ass whooped and taken to the clink on 2 counts of simple battery. The official police report also says he hurled homophobic slurs multiple times at a group of people outside the bar.

He was released on his own recognizance -- meaning he didn't have to post bond -- hours after his arrest and headed straight to Bourbon Street to celebrate Mardi Gras ... and even took his release papers with him to show off to fellow partiers.