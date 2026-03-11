Shia LaBeouf Reportedly Approved for Rome Travel Following Court Denial

Shia LaBeouf reportedly just got cleared to fly to Rome for his father's baptism -- after a Louisiana judge originally denied his plea following his battery arrest.

According to newly filed court docs, a new judge has approved the actor's request to leave New Orleans. And per The Guardian, his weeklong trip to Rome to watch his father, Jeff, get baptized is now back on the table as a result.

Shia originally asked to head to Italy's capital from March 1 to March 8, but the judge wasn't moved by any sort of higher power and ordered him to stay put and seek substance abuse treatment. However, his lawyer Sarah Chervinsky filed another request in the same courthouse on March 4 ... and magistrate Peter Hamilton was happier to work with Shia's needs.

Shia's new request was paired with a travel itinerary ... something his OG filing did not have, The Guardian reports, citing "multiple officials with knowledge of the matter." His plan is to stay in Italy for a week and be back in time for his next court hearing, which is on March 19.

As you know, the court drama comes after the Disney alum was arrested Mardi Gras morning in February after he got into a bar brawl that saw him get pummeled on the ground.

Play video content

We told you all about the shocking scene -- Shia allegedly fired off a series of homophobic slurs during his arrest ... and was eventually charged with 2 counts of simple battery after he was seen by medics.

He was arrested again February 28 on an additional battery charge stemming from the same incident. He was only held in a jail cell temporarily following both arrests.

Play video content Channel 5 with Andrew Callaghan