Mia Goth Unbothered in L.A. After Ex Shia LaBeouf Gets Locked Up Again

The actress kept a low profile while arriving solo Sunday at a hotel in Downtown Los Angeles.

Mia and Shia are having very different weekends. The actress is scheduled to present tonight at the 2026 Actor Awards at the Shrine Auditorium.

"Frankenstein", in which Mia co-stars, is up for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture. On top of that, Mia received a nomination nod for the film for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role.

On the other hand, Shia was arrested on Saturday, February 28, on new charges related to his February 17 arrest at Mardi Gras.

The actor was initially charged with two counts of simple battery over a fight. On Thursday, Shia appeared in court, where the judge scolded him for using homophobic slurs during the brawl, according to the police report.

Shia was also ordered to submit to weekly drug and alcohol testing. The court also denied his request to go to Rome for his father’s baptism.

As TMZ first reported, Mia and Shia split nearly a year ago. Sources close to the actress blamed Shia’s behavior for the relationship ending. An insider connected to Shia argued the actor tried to do everything he could to save the romance.

