Shia LaBeouf Yells at Woman Sitting Beside Him at Restaurant, on Video
Shia LaBeouf Screams at Woman Sitting Beside Him in Rome
Shia LaBeouf seemingly lost his cool while in Rome ... appearing agitated with a woman sitting next to him outside a restaurant.
The controversial actor was spotted hanging out in Italy's capital earlier this week ... sitting at a table in a t-shirt and jeans and sipping out of a bottle.
Check out this video ... He's talking animatedly to this woman ... before loudly yelling "F*** off" at her.
Despite his anger, she appears relatively unfazed ... not moving a muscle while he stares her down.
Later on, the video picks up with Shia screaming in the street ... pacing around a crosswalk and yelling in a general direction. It's unclear if he's yelling at the same woman or someone else.
As you know ... Shia has had a concerning few weeks -- beginning with his arrest for battery in New Orleans last month. He was allowed to travel to Rome despite the arrest, where he was filmed walking around a hotel lobby in just his underwear.
Video of Shia in New Orleans Friday -- shortly after returning from Rome -- captured a shouting match with cops ... which ended with Shia in tears.