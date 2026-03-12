Mia Goth Goes Shopping in L.A. as Embattled Ex Shia LaBeouf Jets to Rome

Mia Goth looked cool, calm and totally unbothered while out shopping in an equestrian shop in L.A. ... even as her estranged husband Shia LaBeouf remains tangled in a whirlwind of legal drama on the other side of the country.

The "Frankenstein" actress swung by a horse-riding supply shop in Los Angeles Wednesday ... looking in the zone as she tried on a new belt.

Mia didn’t show a hint of stress ... enjoying some quiet solo time ahead of the glam-packed Oscars weekend, where she’s expected to make appearances.

Meanwhile, things have been far less glamorous for her ex Shia, who’s been dealing with legal troubles after his recent arrests in New Orleans.