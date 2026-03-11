Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Shia LaBeouf Seen In Rome For Dad's Baptism After Court Approval

Shia LaBeouf Lands in Rome for Dad's Baptism After Court OK

By TMZ Staff
Published
Shia LaBeouf and Father Jeffrey backgrid
Backgrid

It’s been a long, rocky road ... but Shia LaBeouf finally made it to Rome for a very personal moment ... his father’s baptism.

Check out the pic -- Shia stepped out of a car in a funky shirt and shorts, joining his dad for the big day -- looking surprisingly cool, calm and collected given the trip wasn't exactly easy to pull off in light of all the recent drama swirling around him.

shia labeouf sub getty
Getty

Quick reminder -- court docs show initially denied his request to leave New Orleans and travel March 1 to March 8 ... ordering him to stay put and continue substance abuse treatment.

His lawyer came back with a new request on March 4 -- and this time, the court gave him the green light. Even so, the itinerary is tight. Shia’s only allowed a week abroad, meaning he’ll be back in time for his next court hearing on March 19.

021726 shia labeouf ambulance kal
TAKEN AWAY
TMZ.com

The legal mess stems from a rough Mardi Gras morning in February, when the former Disney star got into a bar brawl, ended up on the ground during the fight, and was arrested. He was picked up again Feb 28 on an additional battery charge tied to the same incident -- though he only spent short stints behind bars both times.

Related articles