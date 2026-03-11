Shia LaBeouf Seen In Rome For Dad's Baptism After Court Approval

It’s been a long, rocky road ... but Shia LaBeouf finally made it to Rome for a very personal moment ... his father’s baptism.

Check out the pic -- Shia stepped out of a car in a funky shirt and shorts, joining his dad for the big day -- looking surprisingly cool, calm and collected given the trip wasn't exactly easy to pull off in light of all the recent drama swirling around him.

Quick reminder -- court docs show initially denied his request to leave New Orleans and travel March 1 to March 8 ... ordering him to stay put and continue substance abuse treatment.

His lawyer came back with a new request on March 4 -- and this time, the court gave him the green light. Even so, the itinerary is tight. Shia’s only allowed a week abroad, meaning he’ll be back in time for his next court hearing on March 19.

