James Van Der Beek's Widow Pens Heartbreaking Life Update

It's been three months since the untimely death of James Van Der Beek ... and his family is still reeling from the unimaginable loss.

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His wife Kimberly posted a lengthy IG post Tuesday with snaps of James and his kids ... and it really pulls on the heartstrings.

The beloved actor's widow wrote in part ... "To say I'm heartbroken is a severe understatement. Words just don't capture what grief is. The comforts of shock have worn off. The reality is settling in... and I miss him. We all miss him."

TMZ broke the news ... the "Dawson's Creek" star died after battling stage 3 colorectal cancer, which he announced in late 2024.

Kimberly's latest message was not all heartbreak -- there's hope, too ... "I feel him. I know him more deeply. My conscious connection to God has deepened. The veils of the universe have thinned. And I trust that this is the path me and my family have always been intended to walk."