James Van Der Beek Renewed Wedding Vows With Wife Days Before Death

James Van Der Beek passed away Feb. 11 ... but not before professing his love for his wife Kimberly one last time.

According to People, the couple renewed their vows from bed just days before James' death.

The publication reports James and Kimberly's family and a few close friends gathered in their bedroom for the "simple and beautiful and moving" ceremony.

More friends watched over Zoom as instrumentalist Poranguí played "Somewhere Over the Rainbow" to close out the occasion.

The ceremony came 6 months after the couple celebrated their 15-year anniversary.

James posted on Instagram on Aug. 1, writing ... "15 years ago today, this woman agreed to be my bride. @vanderkimberly you are the most extraordinary human I’ve ever met. One day I’ll tell the story of what you’ve endured these last two years and how you’ve shown up, time and time and time again. You have not only saved my life… you’ve shown me what it is to live."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

James and Kimberly first met in 2009 on a trip to Israel and a year later they were married.

TMZ broke the sad news ... James died Wednesday morning, and his family swiftly confirmed his peaceful passing. He had been diagnosed with stage 3 colorectal cancer in mid-2023, and he went public with his diagnosis in November 2024.