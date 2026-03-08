James Van Der Beek’s Daughter Emilia Remembers Late Actor On His Birthday

Play video content Instagram/@Vanderkimberly

James Van Der Beek clearly raised some great kids ... his 9-year-old daughter, Emilia, showed wisdom way beyond her years Sunday in an emotional video honoring her late father on what would have been his 49th birthday.

In the clip, posted on mom Kimberly Van Der Beek's Instagram, Emilia says, "So today is my dad's birthday, and the number one thing for somebody's passing is to talk to them and let your emotions out. If you miss them, you can cry. You can talk to them. I talk to my dad every day. I start with a sentence, and I say, 'Hi, Dad. I miss you and I love you so much, and I'll never stop loving you.'"

She continued ... "I know that my dad's in a good place. He's not in pain anymore. He's in heaven above the clouds with God and the Lord."

Emilia also gave priceless pearls of wisdom, telling viewers not to blame themselves for a loved one's passing and to grieve in the way that best suits them.

"Everybody has different emotions in their body, and they express it in different ways," she said.

According to Emilia, a lasting message her father gave her was that no matter how his story ended, she should still believe in miracles.

She said, "Miracles can still happen, just later on in life, and they'll keep coming."