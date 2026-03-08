Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

James Van Der Beek Honored by Wife In Emotional Birthday Post

James Van Der Beek Wife Missing Him 'Tremendously' On 49th B-Day

By TMZ Staff
Published
Kimberly-Van-Der-Beek-ig-1

James Van Der Beek would have celebrated his 49th birthday Sunday, and his wife Kimberly is marking the milestone with a heartbreaking message.

Kimberly took to Instagram to post a photo of the two together outdoors, writing, "Would be your 49th birthday today. And I'm missing you tremendously."

james van der beek and kim van der beek insta 1

We broke the story ... the former "Dawson’s Creek" star died February 11 after battling stage 3 colorectal cancer. He revealed his diagnosis in late 2024, sharing that he was undergoing treatment while focusing on time with his loved ones.

James Van Der Beek Texas Ranch 3
Instagram / @vanderjames

He's survived by Kimberly and their six children -- daughters Olivia, Annabel, Emilia and Gwendolyn, and sons Joshua and Jeremiah.

The birthday tribute marks another emotional moment for the family following his passing. What would have been a celebratory day is now one filled with remembrance.

Related articles