'Dawson's Creek' Creator Sends Support Message to James Van Der Beek's Widow

Kevin Williamson -- the creator of "Dawson's Creek" -- is thanking fans for their outpouring of support after James Van Der Beek's death ... while also promising to be there for his widow, Kimberly.

The writer and director shared a heartfelt tribute to his late friend Thursday morning ... telling fans he's truly felt the love since we broke the new of Van Der Beek's Wednesday.

Williamson says he's trying to put into words what James meant to to him, but he hasn't been able to capture the brilliance of the late star with words ... and, he's not sure when those words might come.

He says he's thinking of Kimberly and her family at this time ... and, he shares a personal message to Kimberly -- telling her that the "Dawson's Creek" family will always be there for her and her kids.

As you know ... JVDB passed away yesterday morning. While no official cause of death has been released yet, the actor was battling cancer over the last couple years.

Williamson gave Van Der Beek his big break by casting him as the lead in "Dawson's Creek" ... choosing him for the part over Joshua Jackson because he brought a nervous, anxious quality to the character producers liked.

Van Der Beek went on to a notable career ... appearing in projects like "Varsity Blues," "Scary Movie," "How I Met Your Mother," "Pose," and many more over the next 25+ years.

Van Der Beek was 48.