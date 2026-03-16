Academy Defends Eric Dane, James Van Der Beek Oscars In Memoriam Snubs

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences knows people are pissed about perceived snubs during last night's Oscars in memoriam ... but there's nothing cold-hearted about it, TMZ is told.

A source with direct knowledge tells TMZ ... the Academy receives hundreds of requests to include loved ones and industry colleagues for the show's in memoriam segment. Through those, an executive committee representing every branch considers the list ... and makes recommendations for the telecast based on the limited run of show time. All the submissions are included on Oscars.org -- and remain there for the year.

As we reported ... there was some serious backlash online after Eric Dane and James Van Der Beek, among a few others, were omitted from the segment ... with people asking how these snubs seem to happen year after year.

With Dane and Van Der Beek, it could be argued that the late actors are better known for their TV roles ... but they were both featured in films, so the criteria for serious consideration seemed to be met.

Their recent deaths rocked Hollywood ... and helped start a conversation about how much income most working actors earn -- and how it can be wiped out in a blink by an avalanche of medical bills.