Eric Dane and James Van Der Beek Snubbed in Oscars In Memoriam Segment

The 2026 Oscars had several unforgettable moments ... including Michael B. Jordan winning Best Actor, and the emotional tribute to Rob Reiner ... but the show also had two massive whiffs during the In Memoriam segment.

Fans were shocked -- and from the comments on social media, pretty appalled -- that both James Van Der Beek and Eric Dane were left out of the remembrance portion of the show.

It could be argued that the late actors are better known for their TV roles ... but they were both featured in films, so the criteria certainly seemed to be there.

Their recent deaths rocked Hollywood ... and helped start a conversation about how much income most celebrities earn -- and how it can be wiped out in a blink by an avalanche of medical bills.

"Dawson's Creek" icon Van Der Beek died February 11 at the age of 48 ... he revealed he was battling stage 3 colorectal cancer in late 2024 ... telling People at the time that he felt optimistic despite the difficult diagnosis.

Dane, who was best known for his work on "Grey's Anatomy," died February 19 at the age of 53 following a battle with ALS.