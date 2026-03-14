Eric Dane's Ex-Girlfriend Priya Jain Says She's Still Processing His Death

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Eric Dane's ex-girlfriend Priya Jain still can't put her feelings about his passing into words ... telling us she's working through it.

We caught up with Jain outside The Abbey -- a popular West Hollywood bar -- late Friday night ... and, we asked her how she's feeling about a month since Dane died after a battle with ALS.

Jain says she's processing her emotions ... and, she's still not sure what to say. She's got her memories of Dane -- all of them good -- she adds.

She adds she's glad Eric's kids are keeping his legacy alive ... and, she wishes his family the best.

As you know ... Eric passed away last month -- and, his family received a flood of support in both kind words and donations to cover medical bills. Priya herself helped out ... donating $10K to the family.

Priya and Eric dated from the middle of 2024 to the middle of 2025 ... and, according to Page Six sources, the two reconnected just before he passed.