Eric Dane's Cause of Death Released

Eric Dane’s cause of death has been released ... he died from respiratory failure.

According to People, the late actor's death certificate also named amyotrophic lateral sclerosis -- commonly known as ALS -- as an underlying cause.

The "Grey’s Anatomy" star announced in April 2025 he’d been diagnosed with the degenerative disease.

He described his brutal journey to get answers -- bouncing between specialists and enduring countless tests before a neurologist finally confirmed the devastating diagnosis.

In the months that followed, Eric openly documented the toll the disease was taking ... revealing he was down to just one functioning arm as his body steadily lost strength.

ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, attacks nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord, gradually robbing patients of muscle control. The disease worsens over time, and there is currently no cure.

Eric was 53.