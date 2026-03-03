Rebecca Gayheart Celebrates Daughter's Birthday After Eric Dane's Death

Rebecca Gayheart is celebrating her daughter's Sweet Sixteen ... less than two weeks after her husband Eric Dane died.

The actress took to Instagram to celebrate Billie's 16th birthday Tuesday ... posting a series of throwback photos on her IG Story.

Rebecca and Eric have two daughters together ... Billie and 13-year-old Georgia.

As we reported ... Eric died last month after a long battle with ALS.

Eric sat down with Netflix for an interview that was to only air after his death ... and in it, he leaves a message for his kids ... telling them important life lessons he's learned.