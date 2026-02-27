'Grey's Anatomy' Pays Tribute to Eric Dane in Latest Episode

Eric Dane was celebrated Thursday evening by the TV show that launched his acting career -- "Grey's Anatomy" -- and it was picture-perfect!

Here's what happened ... at the end of Thursday night's episode, the ABC hospital drama aired a 60-second reel of montage images harkening back to Dane as the hunky character, Dr. Mark "McSteamy" Sloan. "McSteamy" was a fan fave for 7 seasons as he navigated through the pitfalls of his complex relationships and high-pressure medical job.

IM IN TEARS GREYS ANATOMY TRIBUTE TO ERIC DANE😭 #greysanatomy pic.twitter.com/15mWrVp9FI @adriasmonica

Accompanying the montage clip was a soundtrack of a cover song, "Chasing Cars," by Tommee Profitt and Fleurie, which, you may recall, was also part of a montage commemorating the show broadcasting its 400th episode in 2022.

The video memorial began with the introduction of "McSteamy" to the show in 2006 and intertwined some of his famous lines. It ended with a black and white portrait of Dane.

As you know, the actor died February 19 after battling Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), a fatal neurodegenerative disease that causes severe muscle atrophy and paralysis.

The Grey's family posted the montage video on its official Instagram page with a caption that read, "In loving memory of Eric Dane. ❤️"