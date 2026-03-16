Oscar Winner Amy Madigan Thrilled to Scare People With 'Weapons'
'Weapons' Amy Madigan Your Nightmare Was My Dream Come True!!!😈
Horror absolutely slayed on Oscars night ... and Best Supporting Actress winner Amy Madigan is clearly loving the screams!
We caught up with Amy outside Craig's in L.A. after the ceremony Sunday ... and when we asked the "Weapons" star what it’s like to scare the s*** outta audiences, she totally lit up.
Check out the video for the full reaction -- and peep the "Weapon" she had in hand on the way to the car ... that shiny new Oscar🙌.
Things were a bit of a frenzy outside the hotspot -- with hubby Ed Harris right on her heels as the two slipped into their ride, either headed out to keep the party alive ... or finally calling it a night.
Either way, huge night for Amy -- she beat out Teyana Taylor, Elle Fanning, Wunmi Mosaku, and Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas to take home the trophy!