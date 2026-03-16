Oscar Winner Amy Madigan Thrilled to Scare People With 'Weapons'

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Horror absolutely slayed on Oscars night ... and Best Supporting Actress winner Amy Madigan is clearly loving the screams!

We caught up with Amy outside Craig's in L.A. after the ceremony Sunday ... and when we asked the "Weapons" star what it’s like to scare the s*** outta audiences, she totally lit up.

Check out the video for the full reaction -- and peep the "Weapon" she had in hand on the way to the car ... that shiny new Oscar🙌.