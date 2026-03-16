Jane Fonda Reacts to Barbra Streisand's Oscars Tribute to Robert Redford

Jane Fonda seemed to shade Barbra Streisand's touching tribute to Robert Redford at this year's Oscars.

At the event last night, she told Entertainment Tonight ... "I want to know how come Streisand was up there doing that for Redford."

The "Grace and Frankie" star apparently felt she was a better choice to do the in memoriam segment honoring Redford, adding ... "She only made one movie with him. I made four. I had more to say."

JF confessed that she was "always in love with" Robert, calling him the "most gorgeous human being."

The two shared the screen in "The Chase," "Barefoot in the Park," "The Electric Horseman" and "Our Souls at Night." Meanwhile, Robert and Babs were costars in "The Way We Were."

Barbra closed out her speech about her "thoughtful and bold" costar by singing the title track from their film ... which won Best Original Song at the 1974 Oscars.