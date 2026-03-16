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Paul Thomas Anderson, Ryan Coogler Celebrate Big Oscar Wins Together

2026 Academy Awards P.T. Anderson & Ryan Coogler Hug It Out After Oscars Duel

By TMZ Staff
Published
031626 paul thomas anderson and ryan coogler kal
HUGGING IT OUT
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Ryan Coogler and Paul Thomas Anderson dominated the night at the Oscars Sunday night, but any competition between them was clearly friendly ... we got the directors celebrating their success together right after the show.

Watch the video ... as Ryan was leaving the West Hollywood hotspot Craig's, PTA appeared to be entering. You can see them embrace as soon as they spot each other, showing tremendous mutual respect.

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MAN OF THE HOUR
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As you know ... Coogler won Best Screenplay for "Sinners" ... while PTA won Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Director for "One Battle After Another."

Lights, Camera, Selfies On The Oscars 2026 Red Carpet
Launch Gallery
Stars Who Stopped for Selfies Launch Gallery
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While the two films seemed to be the frontrunners for Best Picture ... the award ultimately went to 'Battle.'

Congrats, fellas!

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