Hollywood's A-List Attend 2026 Vanity Fair Oscars Party

The 2026 Vanity Fair Oscars after party was the place to be Sunday night — and the biggest names in Hollywood flocked to the gala, notably Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Hailey Bieber.

Those 3 A-listers were just the tip of the iceberg. Other bold-faced names included Jessica Alba, Gwyneth Paltrow, Kylie Jenner, Kate Hudson, Kendall Jenner, Rita Ora, Lauren Sanchez, Nicole Kidman, Quinta Brunson, Queen Latifah, Teyana Taylor, Alix Earle, Cara Delevingne, Bella Hadid, Dua Lipa, Priyanka Chopra, Olivia Rodrigo, Emily Ratajkowski, and many more.

The bevy of stars all posed for pics on the red carpet in their elegant outfits, with Kim K sporting a gold form-fitting dress and Hailey wearing a strapless leopard print gown.

Kendall, Kylie, Teyana, Jessica and the other women looked absolutely stunning in their dresses as everyone toasted Hollywood's biggest night.

And let's not forget the guys ... Michael B. Jordan, Timothée Chalamet, Steven Spielberg, Kumail Nanjiani, Barry Keoghan, Travis Scott, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Connor Storrie, Hudson Williams, Chris Rock, Paul Mescal, Chris Evans, Ethan Hawke, Nick Jonas, Jeff Bezos, and, of course, Oscars host, Conan O'Brien.