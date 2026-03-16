Teyana Taylor Addresses Her Tense Confrontation With Oscars Security
Teyana Taylor to Oscars Security I Don't Tolerate Disrespect!!!
Nothing was keeping Teyana Taylor down last night! We caught up with the actress right after her tense confrontation with Oscars security ... and she was determined not to let it ruin her night.
Teyana downplayed the interaction, saying, "Security was just doing a lot ... There's always that one."
Teyana Taylor just blew up and got in a massive fight at the Oscars after “a man touched her” 👀 pic.twitter.com/DTyhdnc4rf @MattWallace888
ICYMI ... moments after joining her "One Battle After Another" cast onstage to accept their Best Picture statuettes, Taylor was stopped by a security guard who put his hands on her.
Video from the night shows Teyana going OFF on the guard, and she explained to us, "I just don't tolerate disrespect -- especially when it's unwarranted and it's unprovoked."
Despite how the show ended for Teyana ... she still had an epic night! "One Battle After Another" took home 6 Oscars in categories for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Casting, Best Supporting Actor, Best Editing and Best Adapted Screenplay.