'One Battle After Another' Beats 'Sinners' For Best Picture at 2026 Oscars

Play video content Clip Courtesy A.M.P.A.S. 2026

Despite being awarded an historic 16 nominations, "Sinners" lost the Best Picture Oscar to "One Battle After Another."

The win prompted Teyana Taylor to almost tackle director, Paul Thomas Anderson, as he headed to the stage to collect a statuette -- his third on the night after being named Best Director and winning for Best Adapted Screenplay.

The Best Picture win was the 6th of the night for "One Battle After Another" ... which nabbed a record 13 nominations back in January.

The film also won for Best Casting, Editing and Supporting Actor ... the latter went to Sean Penn.

Enjoy celebrating this one, 'Battle' crew ... just don't go so hard you forget your passwords!