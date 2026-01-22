Wunmi Mosaku Felt 'So Much Love' Working on 'Sinners'

Wunmi Mosaku must really be feeling all the love from Hollywood, given how she landed her first Oscar nomination Thursday morning ... and it turns out she felt the exact same way on the set of "Sinners."

The actress viewed the movie's team as her family while they worked on the flick, telling Deadline she became "the closest I've ever been to a cast and crew in my whole career" as she collaborated with Michael B. Jordan and director Ryan Coogler.

Mosaku played a hoodoo practitioner in the flick, a high-concept premise that portrayed a pair of twin brothers opening up a juke joint in the South during the Jim Crow era, and ending up battling a group of vampires.

Mosaku said the movie was made with "so much love," and she's "so grateful that it’s not been taken in vain."

She added she "never thought about award season when taking a role," which is fine and all ... though she might change her mind after this one, as she's up for Best Supporting Actress.

"Sinners" collected an unprecedented 16 Oscar nominations ... two more than the previous record held in a three-way tie between "La La Land," "Titanic," and "All About Eve."