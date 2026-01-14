Ryan Hurst Cast as Kratos In Upcoming 'God of War' TV Adaptation

Fans of the "God of War" game series, put down your controllers and pick up your remotes, you finally have your Kratos ... because Ryan Hurst's been tapped to portray the antihero in the game's TV adaptation.

Plus, the long-running video game series' fans are gonna see a whole lot of the character over the next few years ... because the show received a two-season order from Sony Pictures Television and Amazon MGM Studios, Deadline reports.

The upcoming show's going to follow Kratos and his son as they head out on a presumably blood-soaked journey to spread the ashes of Kratos' wife, the son's mother ... no word on who's gonna play Kratos' kid yet.

FYI ... the most recent two games in the series focused on Kratos' relationship with his son, so it'll be interesting to see how the show deals with their connection.

Oh, and speaking of the games, this'll mark Hurst's return to the series ... because he voiced and portrayed Thor via motion capture in "God of War: Ragnarök," which was released in 2022.

Hurst should be a natural fit for the series, too ... he's played more than a few burly, imposing dudes in shows like "Sons of Anarchy" and "The Walking Dead."