Oscars 2026: 'Sinners' Makes History With 16 Nominations

Colossal news for Ryan Coogler’s "Sinners" ... the horror flick just made Oscar history with a massive 16 nominations!

"Sinners" officially blows past the longtime three-way record of 14 noms held by "All About Eve," "Titanic," and "La La Land" ... and you can bet the cast and crew were losing it after Thursday morning’s announcement.

The haul includes Best Picture, Michael B. Jordan for Leading Actor, Wunmi Mosaku and Delroy Lindo for Supporting Actress and Actor ... and even a nod in the brand-new Best Casting category.

MBJ now finds himself in a stacked race, going head-to-head with Timothée Chalamet for "Marty Supreme," Leonardo DiCaprio for "One Battle After Another," Ethan Hawke for "Blue Moon," and Wagner Moura for "The Secret Agent."

While "Sinners” was cleaning up, not everyone was celebrating. Dwayne Johnson got shut out for "The Smashing Machine," Chase Infiniti missed for "One Battle After Another," Amanda Seyfried was snubbed for "The Testament of Ann Lee," and "Wicked: For Good" walked away with nothing.

Kate Hudson was nominated this morning for Best Actress for her turn in "Song Sung Blue" ... she was last nominated for "Almost Famous" in 2001, losing to Julia Roberts for her work in "Erin Brockovich."