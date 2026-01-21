Danielle Brooks Predicts 'Sinners' Will Sweep Oscar Nominations

Play video content TMZ.com

Danielle Brooks is about to be up at the crack of dawn announcing those Oscar nominations ... and she’s already got some very strong opinions on who’s about to clean up!

We caught up with the actress at LAX Wednesday, and she made it clear her pick to dominate this year is "Sinners" ... saying she thinks the film could have its own "Moonlight" moment with a surprise Best Picture win.

You gotta catch the full clip ... Danielle goes hard for "Sinners," but she also name-checks another major contender that’s high on her list too.

Danielle -- who was nominated for an Oscar for "The Color Purple" in 2024 -- even had some real talk for anyone bracing for a snub, stressing that awards are ultimately about personal opinion ... and sometimes, it’s just not your year.