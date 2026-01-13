Stellan Skarsgård Reveals He Got Absolutely Wasted at Golden Globes

Play video content TMZ.com

Stellan Skarsgård may have partied a little too hard at the Golden Globes ... he told us he was tossing 'em back like he did in his younger days at the award show Sunday!

We caught up with the Golden Globe winner at LAX Monday, where he was mobbed by autograph seekers.

He admitted to our cameraperson ... "I was so drunk last night."

But hey ... he earned it!

The 74-year-old actor took home the gold for his supporting role in "Sentimental Value." Sunday's win marked his second ever at the Globes. He also won in 2020 for his supporting role in the HBO series "Chernobyl."