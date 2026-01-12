Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Sarah Silverman Says Nikki Glaser Did Brilliant Job Hosting Golden Globes

Sarah Silverman Glaser's Golden Globes Gig?!? Chef's Kiss!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
011226 sarah silverman kal
CHEF'S KISS
TMZ.com

Leonardo DiCaprio might’ve been muttering insults under his breath at Nikki Glaser's Golden Globes roast -- but Sarah Silverman tells us there’s no debate ... she straight-up killed it as host!

We caught up with the comedy legend at LAX Monday, and she couldn’t stop raving about Nikki’s hosting gig the night before ... showering her with praise and saying she seriously raised the bar.

011126_nikki_glaser_doj_cbs_kal
THROWIN' SHADE!!!
Golden Globes / Dick Clark Productions

You’ve gotta catch the clip ... we also ask Sarah whether Nikki crossed the line going after certain people, and get her take on whether she thinks she'll be back to host again next year.

While we were at it, we also got Nikki’s take on whether awards show hosts should steer clear of politics ... and Sarah didn’t hold back one bit, capping it all off with a mic-drop -- "F*** ICE, right?"

Rob Reiner-HULU-INLINE

Yeah ... you definitely need to watch this one!

Related articles