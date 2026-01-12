Sarah Silverman Says Nikki Glaser Did Brilliant Job Hosting Golden Globes

Play video content TMZ.com

Leonardo DiCaprio might’ve been muttering insults under his breath at Nikki Glaser's Golden Globes roast -- but Sarah Silverman tells us there’s no debate ... she straight-up killed it as host!

We caught up with the comedy legend at LAX Monday, and she couldn’t stop raving about Nikki’s hosting gig the night before ... showering her with praise and saying she seriously raised the bar.

Play video content Golden Globes / Dick Clark Productions

You’ve gotta catch the clip ... we also ask Sarah whether Nikki crossed the line going after certain people, and get her take on whether she thinks she'll be back to host again next year.

While we were at it, we also got Nikki’s take on whether awards show hosts should steer clear of politics ... and Sarah didn’t hold back one bit, capping it all off with a mic-drop -- "F*** ICE, right?"