Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Anthony Anderson & Rocsi Diaz Fuel Dating Rumors After Golden Globes

Anthony Anderson & Rocsi Diaz Dating-ish!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published | Updated
011226 anthony anderson kal
JUST FRIENDS!?
TMZ.com

Anthony Anderson and Rocsi Diaz may have been kindling more than just a friendship after the Golden Globes Sunday ... we caught them leaving the Netflix party, where we asked them outright, "Are you dating?"

Anthony told us ... "She's my date for the evening."

anthony anderson getty 1
Getty

Our photog chatted with the pair as they walked hand-in-hand outside of Wolfgang Puck's Spago in Beverly Hills. Anthony wore a classic tuxedo and bowtie while Rocsi looked elegant in a gorgeous floral dress.

The two sparked relationship rumors last year after being spotted on several intimate outings ... and Anderson reminded us they've known each other for quite some time.

Golden Globes 2026 After Parties
Launch Gallery
Golden Globes 2026 After Parties Launch Gallery
Getty/Backgrid

"We go back almost 20 years," he said.

Anthony was a memorable guest on "106 & Park" back when Rocsi was hosting the BET talk show. The two clearly had chemistry ... but Anthony was still married to his then-wife Alvina Stewart.

Alvina Stewart & Anthony Anderson -- Happier Times
Launch Gallery
ANTHONY ANDERSON & ALVINA STEWART -- HAPPIER TIMES Launch Gallery

Now the timing for Anthony and Rocsi seems perfect, as Anthony finalized his divorce in 2023.

But for now, neither of them is confirming anything.

Rob Reiner-HULU-INLINE

Anthony told us, "Friends are always friends."

Time will tell!

Related articles