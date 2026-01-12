Anthony Anderson & Rocsi Diaz Fuel Dating Rumors After Golden Globes

Play video content TMZ.com

Anthony Anderson and Rocsi Diaz may have been kindling more than just a friendship after the Golden Globes Sunday ... we caught them leaving the Netflix party, where we asked them outright, "Are you dating?"

Anthony told us ... "She's my date for the evening."

Our photog chatted with the pair as they walked hand-in-hand outside of Wolfgang Puck's Spago in Beverly Hills. Anthony wore a classic tuxedo and bowtie while Rocsi looked elegant in a gorgeous floral dress.

The two sparked relationship rumors last year after being spotted on several intimate outings ... and Anderson reminded us they've known each other for quite some time.

"We go back almost 20 years," he said.

Anthony was a memorable guest on "106 & Park" back when Rocsi was hosting the BET talk show. The two clearly had chemistry ... but Anthony was still married to his then-wife Alvina Stewart.

Now the timing for Anthony and Rocsi seems perfect, as Anthony finalized his divorce in 2023.

But for now, neither of them is confirming anything.

Anthony told us, "Friends are always friends."