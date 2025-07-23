Anthony Anderson Gives Emmys Hosting Advice, Analyzes Beyoncé vs. Kendrick Lamar

Play video content TMZ.com

Beyoncé and Kendrick Lamar will face off for a live performance Emmy Award later this summer -- and it won't be Anthony Anderson's burden to open the envelope or make the dirty jokes ... he's been there, done that as a host!!!

We recently caught up with Anthony in Beverly Hills -- the veteran actor hosted the 2023 Emmys and offers some advice for this year's host, Nate Bargatze ... and that is -- No jokes are off-limits!!!

Easier said than done with so much Diddy and Coldplay material up for grabs ... and we ask Anthony his prediction for the winner of Outstanding Variety Special (Live) between Kendrick's "Pop-Out Concert" and the "Beyoncé Bowl."

Anthony doesn't have a dog in the fight and he's not about to get bitten saying the wrong thing -- so he shared love to both megastars.