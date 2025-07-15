911 Audio Reporting Beyoncé's Stolen Unreleased Music Released

Play video content Atlanta Police Department

Beyoncé may just get her unreleased music back -- and soon -- 'cause a tracking device was placed inside the stolen items!

Here's the scoop ... TMZ obtained 911 audio from the Atlanta PD in which you can hear one of Beyoncé's crew members explaining to the dispatcher that someone had broken into his rented Jeep parked in a garage while he was eating in a nearby restaurant on July 8.

The caller says his computers were stolen with a locating device inside ... and he can pinpoint where the electronics are going on his iPhone.

He also says there's "really, really important information" in the computers ... before dropping a bombshell that he works for a celeb with "high status." Of course, he's referring to none other than Bey, but he doesn't reveal the singer's name. The dispatcher says she will send officers to the scene and the call ends.

As we reported Monday ... APD officers responded to the parking garage on July 8 after receiving the call for a theft from a motor vehicle. When cops arrived, they spoke with 2 of Bey's crew members, who reported that the trunk window of their rented Jeep Wagoneer had been damaged and two of their suitcases were stolen.

The pair told police that inside the missing suitcases were hard drives with Beyoncé's unreleased music, set lists and plans for her "Cowboy Carter" tour.