Unreleased Beyoncé Music Stolen in Atlanta Jeep Break-In, Cops Say

Beyoncé Georgia Hold 'Em ... Unreleased Music Stolen From Jeep!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
Beyoncé's unreleased music was stolen from a Jeep in Atlanta, and now police are investigating.

The Atlanta Police Department says on July 8, officers were dispatched to Krog Street Market after a caller reported a theft from a motor vehicle.

Police say when they arrived, two men -- Beyoncé's choreographer Christopher Grant and dancer Diandre Blue -- told them they parked their black Jeep Wagoneer rental in the parking deck and went to the market for an hour ... and when they returned, the trunk window had been damaged and two suitcases were missing.

Cops say Christopher told them hard drives with Beyoncé's unreleased music, set lists and footage plans for her "Cowboy Carter" tour were in the missing suitcases.

APD says they started tracking computers and AirPods in the luggage ... and they found two sets of fingerprints on the rental vehicle.

Police also noted there are cameras in the area that recorded the incident ... and they've issued an arrest warrant for a suspect.

Beyoncé's still in Atlanta ... she has a show tonight at Mercedes-Benz Stadium ... so it seems the alleged theft hasn't thrown off her tour.

