Beyoncé Experiences Frightening Situation During Texas Concert, on Video

Beyoncé Tilts Hard To One Side In Car ... While Suspended High in Air

By TMZ Staff
Published
Beyoncé had a scary experience during her Saturday night concert in Texas ... tilting hard to one side while sitting in a flying car high above the crowd -- but she handled it like a pro.

The music icon was belting out her hit, "16 Carriages," while seated in the red convertible suspended in the air during the first of two nights at the NRG Stadium in Houston.

Video posted to X captured the frightening situation. Check it out ... Beyoncé, decked out in a cowgirl outfit, suddenly stops singing and repeatedly says "stop" into the mic she's holding in one hand as the tilted car is suspended high above the crowd.

In her other hand, Bey is gripping one of the cables supporting the vehicle, which abruptly freezes mid-air as the song cuts off.

But, Bey doesn't get rattled one bit ... she peers down cool as a cucumber and smiles at the audience who responds with cheers. Bey thanks everyone for their patience and is eventually lowered safely to the center of the stadium. She then continued the show without another hitch.

As you know ... Bey is on her "Cowboy Carter" tour, which kicked off in Los Angeles in April and will end in Arizona in July.

