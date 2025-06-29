Beyoncé Experiences Frightening Situation During Texas Concert, on Video

Beyoncé had a scary experience during her Saturday night concert in Texas ... tilting hard to one side while sitting in a flying car high above the crowd -- but she handled it like a pro.

The music icon was belting out her hit, "16 Carriages," while seated in the red convertible suspended in the air during the first of two nights at the NRG Stadium in Houston.

Beyoncé just had a major malfunction at her #CowboyCarterTour with the flying car leaning and stuck in the air, she had to stop the show. Thank God she’s ok. 😭🥹🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/K9AlSTUm4p — Black Culture News (@blackculturenew) June 29, 2025 @blackculturenew

Video posted to X captured the frightening situation. Check it out ... Beyoncé, decked out in a cowgirl outfit, suddenly stops singing and repeatedly says "stop" into the mic she's holding in one hand as the tilted car is suspended high above the crowd.

all jokes aside, her ability to smile through the chaos & still continue the performance as if she didn't just experience a scare is truly remarkable, she's a gem🥺 pic.twitter.com/aWOVeKjDBa — 𝗱𝗮𝗻𝗻𝘆🫧💚 (@beyoncegarden) June 29, 2025 @beyoncegarden

In her other hand, Bey is gripping one of the cables supporting the vehicle, which abruptly freezes mid-air as the song cuts off.

But, Bey doesn't get rattled one bit ... she peers down cool as a cucumber and smiles at the audience who responds with cheers. Bey thanks everyone for their patience and is eventually lowered safely to the center of the stadium. She then continued the show without another hitch.