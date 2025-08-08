Anthony Anderson Says He's Good After Fluid Drained From Knee

Play video content TMZ.com

Anthony Anderson says he feels like he can tap dance after getting 140cc of fluid drained from his knee ... and he thinks doctors may have misdiagnosed him with the "disease of kings" -- AKA gout.

We got Anthony at LAX on Friday and our photog asked him about his scary knee issue ... which landed him in the ER after a bunch of nasty swelling.

Anthony says he's been told he may have gout and needs to cut back on red meat and alcohol ... but it sounds like he's not buying it, and thinks he just has arthritis instead.

After all, the comedian jokes he needs his red meat ... and he can move his knee around just fine after his hospital visit ... showing off his flexibility for our camera.

Anthony's in good spirits here -- safe to say his sense of humor hasn't been drained.