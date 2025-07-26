Anthony Anderson Addresses Controversial Resurfaced Lindsay Lohan Interview

Anthony Anderson says he didn't mean to upset anyone during an old interview with Lindsay Lohan ... he was just trying to make people laugh back in the day.

Here's the deal ... Anderson was guest-hosting the "The Sharon Osbourne Show" back in December 2003, and Lohan came on as a guest -- and, the resulting chat has made the rounds online and raised some eyebrows over the last few days.

Play video content DECEMBER 2003 The Sharon Osbourne Show

Among the questions catching some extra scrutiny is Anthony's query about if Lohan -- who was 17 at the time of the interview -- is seeing anyone ... this right after he gave her a pillow with his own face on it.

LL says no ... but Anderson persists -- and, when Lohan reminds him it'd be illegal for anyone over 18 to try to get with her, he jokes that some men, including himself, like young women.

You can listen to the clip for yourself ... Anthony breaks into rip-roaring laugh -- while the audience's reaction sounds slightly less enthusiastic.

Through a representative, Anderson's team told Entertainment Weekly ... "This interview was clearly intended as comedy. He regrets if the humor was in poor taste and maintains the utmost respect for Lindsay. Any implication to the contrary is both inaccurate and potentially defamatory."

Tons of comedians have had to apologize for jokes they made back in the day they wouldn't make now -- but, Anderson was 33 when the interview aired, nearly twice Lohan's age, so it's still giving a lot of social media users the ick.