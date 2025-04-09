Tracy Morgan Returns To Madison Square Garden For First Time Since Vomit Episode

Nearly a month after he upchucked his dinner onto the floor at Madison Square Garden ... Tracy Morgan was back courtside watching his Knicks -- and this time, there were no stomach issues in sight.

The 56-year-old comedian pulled up to New York's Tuesday night tilt with the Boston Celtics for the first time since his now-infamous March 17 incident ... and his favorite team welcomed him back with open arms.

They showed him on the jumbotron, and fans roared with applause when they saw he was back. Morgan responded with some blown kisses and a "Go Knicks!" message.

Morgan had some good company alongside him for the game ... he watched the action with another die-hard Knicks fan -- Ben Stiller.

Tracy Morgan & Ben Stiller locked in pic.twitter.com/RyOYwW6YFl — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) April 9, 2025 @NBA_NewYork

They weren't the only big names who swung by the World's Most Famous Arena for the huge Eastern Conference showdown. Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco opted for a date night at the venue, with Gomez flashing her engagement ring to the camera.

Carmelo Anthony, Viola Davis, Davido, CC Sabathia, Michael Strahan and Anthony Anderson showed out as well.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

They were all treated to a thrilling game, with the Celtics taking home the 119-117 win in overtime. Cs center Kristaps Porzingis led the team in scoring with 34 points, while Jayson Tatum finished with 32 points.